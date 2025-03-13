Death Toll In Gaza Reached 48,524 & Injured Reached 111,955

Palestinian medical sources announced on Thursday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 48,524, the majority of whom are children and women, since the start of the Israeli occupation’s aggression on October 7, 2023.

The same sources added that the death toll has risen to 111,955 since the start of the aggression, while a number of victims remain under the rubble, unable to be reached by ambulances and civil defense crews.

They indicated that nine martyrs (seven of whom were recovered and two of whom were seriously injured) and 14 injured have arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals over the past 24 hours.