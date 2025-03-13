Sayyed Al-Houthi: Our ceiling is open to confront Israeli escalation

Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi confirmed on Wednesday that the decision to ban the Israeli enemy navigation across the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea entered into force.

In a speech he delivered this evening, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi announced, commenting on the urban decision, that any Israeli ship that crosses in the declared operations area will be targeted, considering this a practical step and a necessary situation.

Sayyed Abdulmalik explained that the occupation’s movements to prevent the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip and the closure of the crossings aim to starve the Palestinian people, stressing that the starvation of two million Palestinians is a major crime that is classified as a war crime and a crime against humanity.

He stated that the decision to ban Israeli shipping represents the first step in the Yemeni people’s stance, explaining that all practical options are on the table to confront the continued blockade of the Palestinian people. He also noted that Yemen will take additional, high-level escalatory steps if the Israeli occupation persists with its policy of starvation and refuses to allow aid into the country.

Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi also criticized the Arab silence regarding the Israeli escalation and forced displacement, describing this stance as an abdication of greater moral responsibility. He added that the pro forma statements issued by Arab regimes, carefully crafted to avoid escalation, are reactions unbecoming of the current situation, no matter how horrific the enemy’s aggressive and criminal actions.

He pointed out that this position does not reflect the religious and humanitarian responsibility of a nation possessing tremendous potential and capabilities. He emphasized that the violations and injustices perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people are being carried out with clear American support and Arab and Islamic inaction.

Sayyed Al-Houthi explained that American support and partnership represent a factor encouraging the Israeli occupation to continue its aggression, indicating that the Trump administration staff was more Zionist and bolder in their hostile stances against Palestinians and Muslims in general.

He added that this administration has demonstrated an unprecedented level of aggression compared to the previous administration.