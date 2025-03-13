Israeli Enemy Forces Blow Up Parts Of House Near Qalqilya

Israeli occupation forces blew up parts of a house in the city of Qalqilya at dawn on Wednesday.

According to Palestinian sources, that the occupation forces blew up parts of the two-story home of the slain youth Ali Mahmoud Khalil, which spanned an area of ​​at least 150 square meters.

The occupation forces stormed Qalqilya from its eastern entrance, accompanied by explosives engineering teams.

They deployed in the Sufin area on Street 22, surrounded the Islamic College area near the slain youth’s family home, and began digging with heavy machinery near the house.

They then planted explosives in the house before detonating it.

According to local sources, the occupation troops forced residents of the area to evacuate their homes until the excavations were completed, and then blew up parts of the house.

Ali Khalil was killed in August of last year in an Israeli bombing of a vehicle on Zeita-Atil road north of Tulkarm, which led to the vehicle catching fire and his martyrdom. He was accompanied by the slain youth Abu Haniya from Qalqilya.