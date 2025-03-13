Takfiri gangs confiscate phones of 400 fighters in several areas of Syrian coast

Defense and security elements under the Takfiri gangs in Syria have stripped more than 400 of their members of their mobile phones in 17 areas of the Syrian coast, in an attempt to hide evidence of their recent genocidal crimes.

Informed sources told Al-Malouma news website that “the widespread interaction of international public opinion with the massacres committed by al-Joulani’s gangs against the Alawite community over the past week, followed by harsh criticism from countries, organizations and international bodies, has put these gangs in an embarrassing situation, especially with the escalation of global condemnation of their heinous crimes.”

The sources pointed out that the Takfiri gangs issued five stern warnings to their elements and took strict measures, including setting up security checkpoints in villages and towns to search the phones of their elements and erase any recordings documenting the field executions that targeted the elderly and youth, including women and children, in addition to the burning of properties belonging to the Alawite sect.

For more than a week, the Alawite areas of the Syrian coast have been subjected to genocidal operations by defense and security elements under the control of the Takfiri universities.