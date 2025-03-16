Ansarullah: The US Aggression Will Not Pass Without A Response

Ansarullah Political Bureau has strongly condemned the treacherous and sinful US-British aggression that targeted residential Quarters in the capital Sana’a.

“ Targeting civilians and civilian sites is a full-fledged war crime and further evidence of US terrorism against peoples and countries opposing it,” the bureau said in a statement.

The statement pointed out that the US-British aggression on Yemen came against the backdrop of Yemen’s stance in support of the Palestinian people, stressing that the aggression would not deter Yemen from continuing to support Palestine and fulfilling its duties in supporting Gaza.

It added: “The aggression will not pass without a response, and that the Yemeni armed forces are fully prepared to confront escalation with escalation.”