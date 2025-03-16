Russia Calls US To Stop Strikes On Yemen

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed the need to halt US strikes on Yemen.

According to TASS, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that, at the initiative of the US side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the conversation, the United States announced its decision to launch a military operation against what it called the Houthi forces in the Red Sea region.

The ministry added that “in response to the arguments presented by the US side, Sergey Lavrov emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance of all parties engaging in political dialogue to find a solution that prevents further bloodshed.”

The two sides also discussed “specific issues related to the implementation of the mutual understanding reached during the meeting of senior Russian and US officials on February 18 in Riyadh, and Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio agreed to maintain communication.”

On Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the US-British aggression coalition launched an air aggression with nearly 30 raids targeting civilian targets and service facilities in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Sana’a, Sa’ada, Dhamar, Hajjah, and Al Bayda.