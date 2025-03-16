Hezbollah: US-British Aggression On Yemen Is A “Desperate” Attempt To Dissuade It From Supporting Gaza

Hezbollah condemned the blatant US-British aggression against Yemen, which targeted residential neighborhoods in the capital, Sana’a, and several governorates, resulting in the deaths and injuries of innocent civilians.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the party considered that “this aggression is a war crime that comes in a desperate attempt to dissuade this proud people from continuing their heroic support for the Palestinian people and continuing their pressure to lift the unjust siege on Gaza to allow the entry of humanitarian and relief aid.”

The statement added: “The targeting of civilians and vital facilities in Yemen once again reveals the true and ugly face of the US administration, which practices terrorism and bullying against peoples who oppose its hegemonic policies in the region and the world.”

This barbaric aggression constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms. It coincides with the Israeli aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the region, under American cover.”

He stressed that “the resistant Yemeni people, who have written heroic epics in support of the Palestinian cause and besieged Gaza with the blood of their martyrs, and with the positions of their wise and courageous leadership, will not retreat in the face of this cowardly aggression. Rather, they will continue their honorable role in defending the nation’s causes, and this will only increase their determination and steadfastness despite the ongoing unjust siege.”

The statement concluded: “We, in Hezbollah, affirm our full solidarity with dear and brave Yemen, its leadership and people. We call on all free peoples of the world, and all resistance forces in our region and the world, to unite and stand united in confronting the American-Zionist project that targets the countries and peoples of our nation.”

We also call for raising our voices against the Arab and international silence and the inability of international institutions that have surrendered to the unjust American administration.”