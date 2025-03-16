Israeli Institute for National Security Studies: “Yemenis Are Independent & Its Difficult To Deter Them”

The Israeli Institute for National Security Studies stated that “the threat posed by the Yemeni army to Israel is directly linked to the war in Gaza, and that the Houthis are independent and difficult to deter,” suggesting that “Israel coordinate with the Gulf states to confront them.”

In a document titled “Guiding Principles for Doctrine and Policy for 2025-2026,” the institute stated that “the Houthi threat to Israel is directly linked to the war in Gaza, and missile attacks from Yemen are likely to continue as long as the fighting continues.”

The institute noted that this threat is based on the Houthis’ control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and their “ability to project power over Israel from a remote geographical location.”

It added that “the Houthis are highly independent and difficult to deter, which limits Tehran’s ability to control them. Therefore, Israel must coordinate with the Gulf states, which also face the Houthi threat, to develop a regional and international response.” It continued: “At the same time, direct Israeli intervention against the Houthis must be increased as a demonstration of strength and deterrence.”

It stressed on the importance of “Israel seeking solutions and not tolerating any disruption to maritime trade, given that it relies on open supply chains.”