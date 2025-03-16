Resistance Committees In Palestine: US Aggression Will Not Succeed In Breaking The Will Of Yemeni People

The Resistance Committees in Palestine condemned US-British aggression against Yemen, stressing that it comes within the framework of American bias and defense of the Zionist enemy.

The Resistance Committees said in a statement: “The US aggression comes in response to the courageous and wise Arab positions of the Yemeni people and leadership in support of the Palestinian people. This aggression will not succeed in breaking the will of the Yemeni people.”

Both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine condemned in the strongest terms the criminal US-British airstrike that targeted a residential neighborhood in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.