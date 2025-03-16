Government: US-British Aggression Will Not Deter Yemen From Supporting Palestinians In Gaza

The Government of Change and Construction” has condemned US-British airstrikes on residential areas in the capital, Sana’a, and Saada provinces, asserting that the aggression will not deter Yemen from supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement, the government refuted US claims that the strikes targeted military sites, clarifying that they hit a densely populated residential area in Sha’ub district district, in the capital, Sana’a.

The government also dismissed the US President’s assertion that shipping in the Bab al-Mandab Strait poses a threat to international navigation, calling it “false” and supportive of Israel’s “criminality” in starving Gazans.

It affirmed that navigation in the Arabian and Red Seas, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab Strait remains safe for all ships except those linked to “Israel”, until aid brought in to Gaza.

The government declared that this “criminal escalation” will only strengthen Yemen’s resolve to support the besieged and starving people of Gaza.