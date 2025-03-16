Mohammed Abdulsalam Slams US Airstrikes On Yemen, Calls Them Open Aggression

Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesperson for Ansarullah and head of the National Delegation, has commented on the recent US aggression on Yemen.

“The American airstrikes on Yemen are an open aggression against an independent state and serve as encouragement for the Zionist enemy to persist in its unjust siege on Gaz,” Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a post on his Telegram Channel

He added, “The claims made by the American president about an alleged threat to international navigation in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait are false and misleading to global public opinion. ”

“The maritime siege announced by Yemen in support of Gaza exclusively targets “Israeli” shipping ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza as per the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist entity. The Yemeni siege was imposed only after a four-day deadline given to mediators,” he underscored .

He affirmed that international navigation in the Red Sea remains safe from the Yemeni side, stressing that the American airstrikes are an attempt to remilitarize the Red Sea, which in reality poses the true threat to international navigation in the region.