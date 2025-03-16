New Toll: 132 Martyrs And Wounded In US Aggression

Ministry of Health and Environment reported that 132 civilians were martyred and injured as a result of US aggression raids on civilian objects in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Sa’dah and Al Bayda.

The ministry clarified in a statement that 31 civilians were killed and 101 others were injured, most of them women and children, according to the preliminary toll of the US aggression raids on the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Sa’dah and Al Bayda.

It condemned the targeting of civilians and civilian objects, noting that this constitutes a full-fledged war crime and a flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions.