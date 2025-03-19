Hodeidah Port: A Gateway of Resistance and Support for Palestine

The Port of Hodeidah – A Gateway to Palestine

By: Dr. Roberto Pellegrin

Off the coast of the Red Sea, more than 2,000 kilometers southeast of Gaza, lies the strategic Port of Hodeidah, a crucial focal point in the regional struggle.

To reach Hodeidah by land, one must travel three hours eastward from the mountains of the capital, Sana’a, passing through the fertile terraces of Haraz, where houses sit atop peaks above the clouds. The journey continues through the verdant Zurdut Valley, which, amidst the barren foothills, offers lush greenery and fruits like mangoes, bananas, and guavas. Finally, one must cross the humid and scorching Tihama, known as the “cloudy coastal desert,” before entering the city through a bomb-damaged but still-standing stone arch.

A Stronghold of Resistance for Palestine

From this port, the Yemeni Armed Forces, under the leadership of the National Government represented by the Ansar Allah movement and its leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badradin Al-Houthi, have launched military operations in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against Palestinians in Gaza. Their stance is clear: “A siege is met with a siege, a blockade with a blockade.”

Despite severe consequences, including recent U.S. airstrikes that claimed dozens of civilian lives, Yemen remains resolute in its support for Palestine.

Escalation and Maritime Deterrence

On October 19, 2023, less than two weeks after the start of the genocide in Gaza, Yemen launched missiles and drones from Hodeidah towards the occupied Palestinian territories, forcing U.S. intervention to intercept them over the Red Sea using aircraft carriers. Saudi, French, and Zionist defenses also scrambled to neutralize the attack.

Since then, Yemen has declared a ban on any Zionist-owned vessel passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait or heading to southern occupied Palestinian ports, effectively disrupting maritime trade routes between the Middle East, India, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the East African coast.

Resilience Amid Siege

Despite the escalation, life in Hodeidah continues. Fishermen proudly recount their sightings of U.S. aircraft carriers, speak of the sea’s bounty despite the war, and mourn their fallen comrades bombed at sea. Yet, their foremost concern remains Palestine.

With this steadfastness, the message is clear: “Oppression cannot last, and united peoples can achieve justice.” Today, the Port of Hodeidah has become a gateway to Palestine.