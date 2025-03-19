Hezbollah Condemns Resumption Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

Lebanese Hezbollah strongly condemned on Tuesday the resumption of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip and the targeting of children, women, and defenseless civilians as they slept.

In a statement, Hezbollah noted that this aggression comes at a time when the people of Gaza are suffering under a stifling siege and severe starvation and considered it a flagrant violation of humanitarian and international laws and conventions.

Hezbollah indicated that the decision of the “terrorist” Netanyahu government to backtrack on the ceasefire and resume the war in full partnership with the US administration, amid shameful international silence, clearly demonstrates the Zionist entity’s and the US administration’s lack of respect for agreements and commitments.

It also explained that this partnership reveals the United States’ ongoing goals to destabilize the region by supporting aggression against Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

The statement stated that “the Zionist entity, which has failed over 15 months of brutal war to break the will of the resistance, will not achieve its goals through this renewed aggression, whether by eliminating the just Palestinian cause or displacing the Palestinian people from their land.” It affirmed that Palestine will remain the central issue of the nation.

Hezbollah also emphasized that the Palestinian people, despite the brutal wars waged against them, will not submit to the occupation’s policies. It called on Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to expose this American-Zionist partnership, which aims to exterminate the Palestinian people.

The statement also called on the international community, especially the United Nations and human rights organizations, to take immediate action to halt Israeli crimes, noting that the continuation of this aggression will only lead to more suffering and unjustified destruction.