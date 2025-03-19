MSF Expresses Deep Concern Over Escalation Of Violence In Gaza

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a Geneva-based non-governmental organization, expressed its dismay at the Israeli attacks on the population of the Gaza Strip, which shattered the two-month ceasefire.

The organization’s general director, Claire Magon, said in a press statement on Wednesday that “the enemy has once again chosen to collectively punish Palestinians in Gaza, a policy it has pursued since October 2023, with the explicit approval of the United States, its closest ally.”

Magon emphasized that “the brutal attacks by the enemy, in addition to the evacuation orders, raise serious concerns about the beginning of a new phase of military operations in Gaza, which could negatively impact Palestinians psychologically and physically, exacerbating their ongoing suffering.”

MSF called on the international community to take action to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure the safety of those in need of humanitarian care.

At dawn on Tuesday, enemy aircraft launched a massive attack on Gaza, resuming their war of extermination in the Strip. Several areas were bombed, resulting in the deaths of approximately 430 Palestinians, including children, and the injury of more than 440, some of whom were in critical condition.