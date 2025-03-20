13 settlers injured after rocket fired from Yemen toward occupied territories

Thirteen Israeli settlers were injured as they headed to shelters, and three others suffered panic attacks after air raid sirens sounded in large areas of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and its surroundings, Quds, and settlements in the West Bank in central occupied Palestine.

Israeli media reported on Thursday that air raid sirens sounded in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and Jerusalem due to rocket fire from Yemen.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the Knesset during the sirens and headed to shelters.

The Israeli channel added that operations were temporarily suspended at Ben Gurion Airport east of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) after the Yemeni rocket was fired.