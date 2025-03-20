Abu Obeida: Yemen’s missiles confirm that Gaza is not alone

The official spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida, renewed his praise for Yemen’s position in supporting Gaza.

He said on Thursday: “We salute our sincere brothers in Yemen for their honorable stance and direct support for their people in Gaza, despite the heavy price.”

He added: “Today, Yemen’s missiles intersected with Gaza’s missiles in the skies over Tel Aviv, confirming that Gaza is not alone and that behind it are men who will not surrender it to its enemies.”

He continued: “We call on the free people of our nation to engage in the battle to defend Al-Aqsa, continue their support for Gaza, and compel the enemy to halt its aggression.”