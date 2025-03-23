International Conference “Palestine: The Central Issue Of the Nation” Starts In Sana’a

The third international scientific conference, “Palestine: The Central Issue of the Nation,” kicked off on Saturday in the capital, Sana’a, under the slogan “You Are Not Alone.”

The conference drew broad local, Arab, and international participation.

The opening session was attended by academic and official leaders, most notably Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor and scholar Mohammed Miftah, as well as ministers, representatives, and political and community figures.

Prominent figures participating in the conference included Mao Xiaolin from China, Brazilian analyst Deb Escobar, Dr. Sondos Al-Asaad from Lebanon, former Member of the European Parliament Mick Wallace, and Aminu Rashidi, President of the Center for Quds Studies in Malaysia, in addition to figures from the United States and Bolivia.

In his speech, Dr. Ahmed Al-Arami, deputy chairman of the preparatory committee for the conference, explained that the conference focuses on seven strategic axes related to the Palestinian cause, highlighting Yemen’s independent faith-based vision and its role in renewing the humanitarian dimensions of the cause.