41 Martyrs & 61 Wounded Arrived At Gaza Hospitals Within 24 Hours

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that 41 martyrs (including two who were recovered) and 61 injured arrived at hospitals in the Strip over the past 24 hours.

A statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Sunday added that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and civil defense teams.

The statement indicated that the death toll and injuries since March 18, 2025, has reached 673 martyrs and 1,233 injured.

The Ministry of Health statement also recorded an increase in the death toll from the Zionist aggression to 50,021 martyrs and 113,274 injuries since October 7, 2023.