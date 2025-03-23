Hamas Condemns US-Zionist Aggression Against Yemen, Syria & Lebanon

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned the Zionist-American aggression against Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon on Sunday.

The movement said in a statement, “We strongly condemn the brutal Zionist aggression against our Arab countries, Lebanon and Syria, and the ongoing American aggression against Yemen,” considering it “an extension of the ongoing aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The movement considered that “the continued Zionist raids on Lebanon and Syria, and the intensification of the American aggression against Yemen, in parallel with the daily massacres in the Gaza Strip and the crimes of the occupation in the West Bank, constitute a dangerous escalation that requires a unified Arab and Islamic stance that rises to the level of this attack and puts an end to the enemy’s arrogance and ongoing criminality.”

Hamas concluded its statement by saluting all resistance forces defending Palestine and the dignity of the Arab and Islamic nation.