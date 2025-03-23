Protest In Mexico Denounces Resumption Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

Dozens of activists who support Palestine organized a protest in the Mexican capital, Mexico, to denounce the resumption of the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the continuous occupation crimes against the Palestinians.

The protesters carried Palestinian flags and lit candles in honor of the victims of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, expressing their full solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are being subjected to a genocidal war at the hands of the Israeli occupation.

The activists placed models smeared with red paint resembling the shrouds of infants, a reference to the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation during its ongoing aggression against children in the Gaza Strip.

The participants in the protest called on the Mexican government to sever diplomatic relations with the Israeli occupation.