Khamenei: Yemenis Have The Motive & Iran Does Not Need Proxies

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized that “the Yemeni people have the motivation, just as the resistance centers in the region have the motivation,” noting that “Iran does not need proxies.”

He said, “The Americans must know that they will achieve nothing by issuing threats in a confrontation with Iran. They and others must know that if they act maliciously toward the Iranian people, they will receive a severe slap in the face.”

In his speech the day before yesterday on the occasion of Nowruz, the start of the Iranian New Year in Tehran, attended by various segments of Tehran’s population and a group of political and security officials, Imam Khamenei said, “The grave mistake of American and European politicians is that they label the resistance centers in the region as Iran’s proxies and insult them.”

He continued, “We have never been the initiators of the conflict, but if someone acts maliciously and initiates an action, they should know that they will receive resounding slaps.”

He emphasized that “the fate and outcome of this steadfastness is the defeat of the enemies and the malicious, corrupt, and wicked Zionist regime.”