Revolution Leader: Yemen will stand by Lebanese people & Hezbollah in Zionist enemy face

Yemen, with its people and armed forces, will stand side by side with the Lebanese people and their valiant resistance in the Zionist enemy’s face, which persists and commits crimes against civilians, the Revolution Leader, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badreddin Al-Houthi, stressed.

On the sidelines of his 21st Ramadan lecture, the revolutionary leader addressed the latest developments in Lebanon and the recent aggressions committed by the Zionist entity by launching criminal raids that resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians.

He emphasized that Yemen is ready to stand with the Lebanese people and Hezbollah in confronting the enemy and deterring its criminality.

“As we said to the Palestinians and their resistance: You are not alone, we are with you, we also say it to the Lebanese people and Hezbollah: You are not alone, we are by your side, and our people will stand by your side.”

“We will not stand by and watch the Zionist attacks on Lebanon, and we emphasize our firm and principled position to support our brothers in Hezbollah and the Lebanese people in any major developments or comprehensive Zionist escalation,” he added.

“In any circumstance that requires us to intervene alongside our brothers in Hezbollah and the Lebanese people, we are ready to do so,” the Revolution Leader noted.