US Embassy in Occupied Palestinian Territories Issues Warning to Its Citizens

The US Embassy in the Occupied Palestinian Territories has issued a warning to its citizens, in light of the rocket attacks and widespread demonstrations taking place in the region.

In a statement, the embassy urged US citizens to “exercise caution and act with personal security awareness.”

It also urged vigilance due to “the resumption of red alerts due to rocket attacks, the outbreak of widespread protests, and current developments in the security situation.”

The embassy urged US citizens to avoid large-scale gatherings and demonstrations and to identify the nearest safe shelters in the event of a red alert due to rocket attacks, mortar shells, drones, and missiles.