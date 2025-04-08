19 Raids By US Aggression On Sana’a & Marib

US aggression aircraft intensified its raids on Yemen, targeting the governorates of Sana’a and Marib with 19 raids.

Sources reported that US aircraft launched six airstrikes on the Jarban area in Sanhan District, and five airstrikes on the Al-Jumaymah area in Bani Hashish District in Sana’a Governorate.

They added that US aircraft targeted Marib Governorate in northern Yemen with nine airstrikes: five airstrikes on Majzar District, two airstrikes on the Kofal area in Sirwah, and two airstrikes on Al-Jawba District.