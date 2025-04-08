Capital Mayor Inspects Damage In Shu’ub District Following US Aggression

Mayor of the capital Sana’a, Dr. Hamoud Ou’bad, inspected the damage to homes in the Sha’ab al-Haffa neighborhood of the Shu’ub district, which was struck by a US airstrike.”

Ou’bad was accompanied by Dr. Abdul Wahab Sharaf al-Din, the head of the Emergency Operations Room, along with other officials.

During their visit, they heard from citizens about the significant damage to homes and properties, as well as the terror they experienced due to the US aggression, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of about 30 people, mostly women and children.

Ou’bad condemned the US strike on residential areas, describing it as a terrorist act and a deliberate attempt to shed the blood of civilians, especially children and women, in full view of the international community.

The mayor emphasized that these actions constitute as war crimes and blatant violations of international and humanitarian laws.

He held the US government responsible for every drop of blood shed in Yemen.

Ou’bad reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, stating that no matter the challenges, the Yemeni people would continue to support Palestine’s just cause.

Meanwhile, the local authorities also responded to the brutal attack on the family of citizen Saleh Al-Suhaili, with efforts to retrieve bodies from under the rubble and provide medical care for the wounded.

Ali Al-Suhaili, the relative of the victims, condemned the US airstrike as a complete war crime, stressing that the martyrdom will only strengthen Yemen’s commitment to supporting Palestine and its cause.