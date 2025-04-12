Baghaei: Oman will continue to play mediating role in Iran-US negotiations

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei emphasized in a post on X-platform that Oman will continue to play an important mediating role.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Baghaei said in his post, Foreign Minister Dr. Araqchi returned from Muscat to Tehran after conducting a round of indirect negotiations with the US President’s Special Representative on the issue of lifting sanctions and the nuclear file.

He added, “We thank Oman and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi for hosting and facilitating these negotiations.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the first round of indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States on the lifting of sanctions and the Iranian nuclear file ended minutes ago.

During these negotiations, which were mediated by Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the US President’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, exchanged their governments’ views and positions on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and the lifting of illegal sanctions imposed on Iran, through Oman’s Foreign Minister.