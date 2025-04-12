IRGC : US & Israel Are Unable To Understand The Secret Of Our Missiles’ Accuracy

The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Esmail Qaani, confirmed that the enemy is still unable to understand the accuracy of Iranian missiles.

In a statement, according to the Iranian Mehr News Agency, Qaani said, “America and the Zionist regime, despite all their claims, are practically powerless on the ground.”

He added, “They still cannot understand the reason behind the precision of our missiles in hitting their targets.”

The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps concluded by saying, “This is our power.”