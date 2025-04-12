Health: 29 Martyrs & Wounded As A Result Of US Aggression On Amin Muqbil City In Hodeidah

Ministry of Health and Environment announced that the death toll from the US aggression’s crime in the residential city of Amin Muqbil in Al-Hawak District, Hodeidah Governorate, has reached 29 dead and wounded.

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that 14 citizens, including six women and four children, were killed and 15 others were injured as a result of the US aggression’s raids on the residential city of Amin Muqbil.

Last Tuesday evening, the US aggression launched a series of raids on the residential city of Amin Muqbil, causing extensive damage to citizens’ homes and property.