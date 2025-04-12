Series Of US Airstrikes On The Capital, Sana’a,& The Governorate

US aggression aircrafts launched a series of separate airstrikes early Friday morning, targeting residential and agricultural areas in the capital, Sana’a.

According to security sources, the US-led coalition targeted Bani Hashish District with five consecutive airstrikes, causing significant material damage to public and private property.

The coalition also targeted the Jabal Nuqum area, east of the capital, with a violent airstrike.

The US raids continued with three airstrikes on the Faj Attan area in Ma’in District, southwest of the capital.

Two airstrikes then targeted a farm in the Al-Hawari area in Hamdan District, causing significant damage to agricultural land and crops, a source of livelihood for many families.

This US airstrike comes amid an intense military escalation in the capital, Sana’a, and several other Yemeni governorates, where US aircraft are deliberately targeting residential areas and civilian facilities, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.