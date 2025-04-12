Millions Of Yemenis Rally In Support Of Gaza, Condemn US-Israeli Aggression

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets of the Yemeni capital Sana’a and more than 450 central and subsidiary squares in the cities and districts of 14 governorates in support of the Palestinian people, and denounce the ongoing US-Israeli Gaza genocide.

Under the title, “Under the slogan Jihad, Steadfastness, and Bravery, We Will Not Abandon Gaza”, the massive rallies issued a strongly worded statement, reaffirming Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and condemning US and Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The rallies declared, “We will not betray Gaza, nor will we leave its people alone. We say to them once again: ‘You are not alone.’”

The statement condemned the US aggression on Yemen, stressing that such aggression will not deter it from supporting Gaza.

Addressing the enemies, the rallies’ statement asserted: “Your aggression has failed, whether in Gaza or against Yemen. In Gaza, you have not crushed the resistance, and in Yemen, you have not stopped our operations.”

The statement called for mobilizing all capabilities and resources of the Yemeni people — both at the local and official levels — to support the Palestinian people and defend the country against American aggression.

The rallies’ statement further called for general mobilisation, participation in training and preparation, making donations for the sake of God, activating the economic boycott, and intensifying the media battle.

The statement instructed security and judicial authorities to “deal firmly” with anyone assisting the US or “Israel” against Gaza and Yemen, categorizing such actions as treason.

The rallies’ statement appealed to “everyone without exception” to take action in all possible ways to support Gaza and thwart enemy objectives