Saudi Escalation On The Border

Saudi enemy army continues its violations and crimes against Yemeni citizens in the border districts of Sa’ada Governorate.

Local sources reported today, Saturday, that the Saudi enemy army carried out a military escalation against the border districts, coinciding with the intensification of US airstrikes on Sana’a.

The sources said that the Saudi army launched heavy artillery shelling on border villages in the Baqim district of Sa’dah Governorate, northern Yemen.

Furthermore, the Sa’ada Governorate Police reported that they documented (102) violations committed by the US-Israeli-Saudi aggression coalition in the northern border areas of the governorate during the holy month of Ramadan.

These violations included (40) cases of ground artillery shelling by the Saudi army and (62) cases of direct fire by the Saudi border guards, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties.

Statistics issued by the governorate’s police indicated that (15) citizens were martyred, and (50) others were injured—most of them seriously—as a result of direct fire by Saudi border guards. Meanwhile, artillery shelling of border villages resulted in the martyrdom of (17) citizens and the serious injury of (37) others.

Sa’ada Governorate Police confirmed that these crimes constitute a flagrant violation of the truce and war crimes committed against innocent civilians.