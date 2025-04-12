Sana’a And Hodeidah Struck By US Air Raids

On Friday evening, the American aggression launched a series of airstrikes targeting areas in the governorates of Hodeidah and Sana’a, marking a new escalation in the aggression against Yemeni territory.

In detail, the Bura district in Hodeidah governorate was hit by two American airstrikes. Local sources reported that the strikes targeted a local telecommunications network in the area, causing significant damage to communication infrastructure.

Similarly, Sana’a governorate was targeted by three American airstrikes on the Bani Hashish district, along with a fourth strike that hit Wadi Al-Ajbar in the Sanhan district.

So far, no official reports have been released regarding civilian casualties resulting from these strikes.

The US air launched a campaign against Yemen began on March 15, 2025, following Yemen’s decision to resume retaliatory attacks on Israel in response to Israel’s intensified operations in Gaza. Since the initiation of the airstrikes, US forces have targeted civilian infrastructure throughout Yemen, including communication networks, power plants, and water reservoirs, on an almost daily basis.

Yet, the Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed in their latest statement their support for the Palestinian people, emphasizing that they will not retreat or cease to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the steadfast people in Gaza until the aggression is halted and the siege is lifted