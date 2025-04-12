Armed Forces Targeted Two Israeli Military Targets In Occupied Yaffa With Two “Yaffa” drones

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the ongoing war of genocide against our people in Gaza,

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting two Israeli military targets in the occupied area of Yaffa using two “Yaffa” drones.

The Yemeni Armed Forces assure to the oppressed Palestinian people that they are committed to their pledge of support and assistance, will not retreat, and will not stop, and that confronting the ongoing American aggression against our country will not, with Allah’s help, prevent them from continuing to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the steadfast people of Gaza until the aggression against them stops and the siege is lifted.