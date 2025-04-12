The United States has moved its war on Yemen from the battlefield to social media, attempting to compensate for its military failures.

The Trump administration has pressured X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk—a key ally of criminal Donald Trump—to suspend the accounts of several officials and military leaders from Sana’a’s government. This crackdown comes in response to their firm stance against Israeli massacres in Gaza.

According to media sources, among the targeted accounts was the official X account of Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces. The platform abruptly shut down his profile, falsely claiming it violated its policies.

However, Brig. Gen. Sare’e’s backup account remains active at:http:// https://x.com/army21yemen

The United States, a nation that loudly proclaims itself the global defender of “freedom of speech,” has once again exposed its blatant hypocrisy—this time by strong-arming social media platforms to silence Yemeni voices that dare to challenge its oppressive policies.

The US air launched a campaign against Yemen began on March 15, 2025, following Yemen’s decision to resume retaliatory attacks on Israel in response to Israel’s intensified operations in Gaza. Since the initiation of the airstrikes, US forces have targeted civilian infrastructure throughout Yemen, including communication networks, power plants, and water reservoirs, on an almost daily basis.

Washington justifies its airstrikes by claiming they are aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the waters around Yemen. However, Yemen has rejected these claims, stating that its military operations are specifically directed against Israeli-linked vessels and not international shipping.

More than 50,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s military onslaught since October 2023.