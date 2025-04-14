Hezbollah: Zionist Bombing of Al-Ahli Al-Maamadani Hospital

Hezbollah strongly condemned on Sunday the Zionist enemy’s bombing of Al-Ahli Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza, which led to the destruction of sections of the hospital, its complete shutdown, and the displacement of patients, wounded, and civilians who had sought refuge there from the enemy’s terror and crimes.

In a statement, Hezbollah declared: “This blatant aggression constitutes a well-defined war crime and once again reveals the brutal criminal nature of the Zionist enemy, which spares no effort in committing heinous atrocities under pretenses and lies, showing utter disregard for all humanitarian and international laws.”

The party emphasized that the repeated targeting of the healthcare system—hospitals, medical staff, and healthcare workers—by the Zionist enemy is a continuation of the ongoing genocide waged by the Zionist killing machine against the steadfast Palestinian people. It is a barbaric crime within the context of the systematic destruction of what remains of life-sustaining structures in the besieged Gaza Strip, carried out with unlimited American complicity and support.

Hezbollah called on “international and human rights organizations, as well as Arab and international medical and humanitarian bodies, to condemn this savage assault and to urgently act to protect civilians and healthcare facilities in Gaza, and to immediately work toward halting this crime of genocide.”

The Zionist enemy targeted the emergency building of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City early Sunday morning with two missiles, destroying it and putting the hospital out of service.