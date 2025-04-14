Iran reiterates its condemnation of US attacks on Yemen

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that the venue for the second round of indirect negotiations with the United States has not yet been determined, noting that the negotiations will continue in their current indirect form in order to yield useful results.

In his press conference this week, Baghaei condemned the continued Israeli attacks on Syria and US attacks on Yemen, explaining that Iran condemns all these attacks as violations of the law.

Regarding the venue for the second round of negotiations with Washington, Baghaei said that the necessary arrangements are being made through the mediator, the Sultanate of Oman, so the decision and announcement of the venue will be made by Iran after the Omani side announces its official point of view.