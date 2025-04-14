US Drone Shot Down Over Hajjah Province

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the downing of a US MQ-9 drone while it was conducting a hostile mission over Hajjah Governorate. This marks the 19th such incident since October 7, 2023.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:

“Within the framework of confronting the American aggression against our country, and in support of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen.

By the grace and help of Allah Almighty, our air defenses succeeded in shooting down a hostile American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Hajjah Governorate.

The drone was shot down with a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile.

This is the fourth drone our air defenses have shot down in two weeks and the nineteenth during the Battle of the Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad in support of Gaza.

The Armed Forces reiterate that their military capabilities have not been affected, and that the ongoing American aggression against our country will only bring more disappointment and failure.

While the Armed Forces, with Allah’s help, are confronting the aggression supported by the Israeli enemy, they will not cease their support operations for the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”