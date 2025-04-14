Thousands Protest In Morocco Against Zionist Genocide In Gaza

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Morocco’s capital on Sunday against the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip where Israeli occupation has resumed its aggression after a two-month ceasefire.

Protesters were accompanied by chanting and the beating of drums as they marched down the city’s Mohammed V Avenue near parliament.

They waved flags including one bearing the image of Martyr Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

Children carried white shrouds stained in red to symbolise the thousands of young victims killed in the Palestinian territory during a year and a half of war.

On Sunday, demonstrators chanted slogans including “The people want the liberation of Palestine!”, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a criminal, and demanded an end to the siege of Gaza and for aid to be allowed in.