Zionist Enemy Releases Nine Palestinian Prisoners From Gaza

Israeli occupation authorities released nine Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip through the Kissufim Gate, east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Safa News Agency reported that the prisoners arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in critical condition. On April 10, the occupation authorities released ten other prisoners through the same gate, who were in critical condition.

The Israeli occupation army has arrested hundreds of citizens during the ongoing war of extermination in the Gaza Strip, and a number of them were martyred under torture.

Others were released during the first phase of the exchange deal, which was carried out in seven batches, before the occupation reneged on the second phase and resumed its war of extermination on March 18.

The enemy forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 50,846 citizens, most of them women and children, and the injury of more than 115,729 others, in a preliminary toll, with thousands of victims still under the rubble.