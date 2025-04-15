Hundreds Of Zionist Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hundreds of Zionist colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque today under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police.

According to the Israeli occupation, approximately 700 colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups from al-Mughrabi Gate, performing Talmudic rituals and conducting provocative tours of its courtyards on the third day of the Jewish Passover holiday.

One colonists was seen wearing prayer attire in the Al-Aqsa courtyards, while others danced and sang near Lions’ Gate, where hundreds of worshippers awaited permission to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation police imposed strict restrictions on the entry of worshippers entering the mosque, checking their IDs and detaining some at its outer gates.

The Israeli occupation police transformed Jerusalem and its Old City into a military barracks, deploying thousands of officers and special forces units on the streets and roads to secure the settlers’ incursions and provocations.