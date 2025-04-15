Hamas: We Are Studying A Proposal We Received From The Mediators & We Will Respond

Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, confirmed that it is studying, with great national responsibility, the proposal it received from the mediators and will submit its response as soon as possible.

The movement said in a statement Tuesday night that “the movement’s leadership is studying, with great national responsibility, the proposal it received from our mediator brothers, and will submit its response as soon as possible, once the necessary consultations are completed.”

Hamas added, “Our position is firm on the necessity that any future agreement achieve a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip, reach a genuine prisoner exchange deal, begin a serious process to rebuild what the occupation has destroyed, and lift the unjust siege on our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Sami Abu Zuhri, head of Hamas’s political bureau abroad, said in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher that his movement is open to all offers that alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, but that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is presenting impossible conditions to thwart any ceasefire agreement. What he is demanding is a surrender agreement.

Abu Zuhri pointed out that the Zionist enemy’s new proposal does not declare its commitment to a complete ceasefire and only wants to receive the prisoners.