Activists In France Start Hunger Strike In Solidarity With Gaza

Leila Shehabi, head of the Palestinian community in Strasbourg, announced that the hunger strike campaign “Hunger for Justice in Palestine” has expanded, with 11 people participating.

The campaign demands a ceasefire in Gaza and the facilitation of aid access. It began in Marseille with the participation of medical workers, including Dr. Pascal André. Now, 11 strikers and 95 people are participating in solidarity fast.

The campaign calls on European authorities to implement international law in Gaza.

The activities will continue until April 24 in French cities and conclude in Brussels. The campaign aims to draw officials’ attention to the Gaza catastrophe and emphasizes its non-political nature.

The campaign emphasizes a ceasefire, the entry of aid, sanctions against Israel, and the recognition of Palestine.

The United Nations has declared the humanitarian situation in Gaza the worst since the war began on October 7, 2023, due to the blockade imposed by Israel since March 2, which has led to a shortage of aid and widespread destruction in Gaza.