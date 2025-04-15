President Al-Mashat expresses condolences on Shura Council member’s death

HE President of the Supreme Political Council, Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, sent a cable of condolences on the death of Shura Council member Saleh bin Abdullah Nasser Sayel at the age of 82, after a long career of giving in the service of the country.

In the cable of condolences he sent to the son of the deceased, Mohammed Saleh Saleh Sayel, and the entire Sayel family, the President praised the merits of the deceased , his national and militant contributions, as well as his political, party, literary and societal role in the national arena.

He noted the positions of the deceased in opposing the aggression and aligning with the free national forces to confront the US, Saudi and Emirati aggression against Yemen, as well as his cultural role by enriching the literary scene with many national and revolutionary poems, stressing that Yemen has lost one of its sons who played an active role in serving the country and society in general with the passing of Sheikh Saleh Sayel.

President Al-Mashat expressed sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the deceased’s son, family members and the entire Sayel family in Lower Markha District, Shabwa province, asking God Almighty to grant him great mercy, forgiveness and satisfaction and to grant his family , relatives patience and solace.

“May God have mercy on him and may he rest in peace.”