Iran, US Begin Second Round Of Indirect Talks In Rome With Omani Mediation

Iran and the United States are holding a second round of indirect talks in Rome, with Omani mediation, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

Speaking to reporters, Esmail Baghaei said the Iranian and American delegations have been lodged in separate halls at the Omani ambassador’s residence in Rome.

The spokesman noted that Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi is exchanging messages between the two sides, just like the previous round of talks in Muscat.

In another context, Bagheri referred to the meeting held today in Rome between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Italian counterpart at the Italian Foreign Ministry, explaining that the two sides reviewed bilateral relations, regional developments, and international issues.

He also spoke about the Iranian delegation’s meeting with the Omani Foreign Minister before the start of today’s indirect negotiations, stating: “As usual, we discussed the working method and the negotiations taking place through Omani mediation and in an indirect manner, as was the case in the first round.”