Ministry Of Economy Affirms Executive Measures to Boycott American, Israeli Goods

The Minister of Economy, Industry and Investment, Engineer Moeen Hashim Al-Mahakri, chaired a meeting today to discuss the executive measures for boycotting American and Israeli goods, in accordance with the directives of His Excellency Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council.

During the meeting, Eng. Moeen Hashim Al-Mahakri emphasized the importance of implementing the directives from the President of the Supreme Political Council to boycott American and Israeli goods, including banning the entry of American and Israeli goods, as well as products bearing American and Israeli trademarks.

The Minister of Economy directed the issuance of a memorandum to the General Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, instructing all its branches to notify merchants to quickly sell off the American goods in their possession before the end of the three-month presidential deadline, and to shift toward alternative products.

The meeting commended the high level of public awareness and commitment to boycotting American and Israeli goods, viewing it as a religious, moral, and humanitarian duty in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and in confronting American-Israeli aggression against Yemen.

It stressed the importance of activating official and civil media efforts to raise awareness about the boycott of US and Zionist goods and trademarks.

Additionally, it highlighted the need to involve preachers, guides, and civil society organizations in awareness campaigns, ensuring coordinated official and popular efforts to promote this initiative as an effective economic weapon reflecting Yemen’s principled stance against Zionist and American terrorism.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Mohammed Qatran, confirmed that the ministry’s offices would begin confiscating and destroying boycotted goods immediately after the three-month deadline expires, in cooperation with the relevant judicial authorities.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Trade, Fuad Howaidi, noted that the import of American goods into Yemen had declined by 67.91% in 2024 compared to 2022.

The meeting approved a draft decision to ban the import and trade of American and Israeli goods and submitted it to the Prime Minister for issuance.