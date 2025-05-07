Abdulsalam: Yemen’s Operations Supporting Gaza Will Not Stop

Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of the national negotiating delegation, affirmed that Yemen’s operations in support of Gaza will continue, stressing Yemen’s unwavering stance in backing the Palestinian cause and rejecting any violation of Palestinian rights.

in a statement to Al-Masirah TV, Abdulsalam clarified that the The Americans have cornered themselves by supporting the “Israeli” enemy, and we have responded to them, stressing that Yemen has responded to its aggression and its stance towards Gaza “will not change.”

“We did not submit any request to the Americans; rather, we received requests and messages through the brothers in the Sultanate of Oman over the past weeks.”

He stated that the recent American remarks reflect “incompetence and failure,” especially after Washington’s inability to protect Israeli ships from Yemeni operations.

Abdulsalam further stated that “support for Gaza will only grow stronger,” emphasizing that the US aggression was solely aimed at supporting the Israeli occupation, which only reinforces the need to intensify support for the Palestinian people.

“Our position on the Palestinian cause and support for Gaza will not change. Our principled understanding with the Americans has no relation to our stance on supporting Gaza,” he underscored.

Abdulsalam dismissed recent American statements alleging that Yemen had requested a ceasefire, calling them baseless and a clear sign of US failure.

“These claims are a reflection of Washington’s frustration after failing to protect Israeli ships and contain the fallout of its involvement,” he said.

Abdulsalam continued: “The guarantees for the agreement are the dark experience America went through in Yemen. The real guarantee is the position we adhered to and which our people upheld in their weekly demonstrations supporting Gaza.”

He affirmed that the massive rallies and the popular and governmental positions reflect Yemen’s determination to continue the struggle until justice is achieved for the Palestinian people.