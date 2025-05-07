25 Palestinian Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Restaurant, Market in Gaza

At least 25 citizens were killed and others injured on Wednesday afternoon when Israeli warplanes bombed a restaurant and a popular market in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, the Palestinian Official News Agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, the Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting a restaurant and a popular market in Gaza City, killing 20 citizens, including journalist Yahya Subaih, and wounding others.

The agency explained that Israeli warplanes targeted a restaurant and an intersection crowded with vendors and shoppers, located 20 meters away, with two missiles at the same time.

Three citizens were also injured in Israeli artillery shelling of Jaffa Street, east of Gaza City.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 61 since dawn today.

The Israeli occupation forces have been waging a genocide against the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 52,653 citizens and the injury of 118,897 others since October 7, 2023.