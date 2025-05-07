Al-Qassam Brigades Mourn Commander Khaled Al-Ahmad Following Assassination in Lebanon

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, mourned the death of the field commander Khaled al-Ahmad, who was assassinated by the Israeli occupation army early Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades clarified that Al-Ahmad was martyred in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, in an assassination operation carried out by “Zionist treacherous” warplanes on the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

The Brigades affirmed “their steadfastness to their covenant with Allah and then with their people and their nation, continuing on the path of resistance and jihad until the dream of our people for liberation and return is realized.”

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that “an Israeli drone targeted a Rapid vehicle in the Villas area near the Imam Ali Mosque in the city of Sidon at dawn, killing one person.”

Israeli occupation forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon from time to time by launching raids and carrying out assassinations against Lebanese citizens.