Government Spokesman Yemen : Agreement to Cease US Aggression Is A Major Victory For The Free People of Yemen

Minister of Information and Spokesman for the Government of Change and Construction Hashem Sharaf al-Din affirmed that the agreement announced by the Omani Foreign Ministry regarding the US halting military attacks on Yemen is a major victory for the free Yemeni mujahideen and a clear testament to the failure of the Americans.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the government spokesman explained that the credit for this victory goes to Allah Almighty, then to Yemen’s genius in confronting the US aggression.

He said, “Once again, the wisdom of the Leader of the Revolution – may God protect him – has been demonstrated by the fulfillment of his continuous affirmations of the possibility of effectively confronting the US aggression and the impossibility of influencing Yemen’s support for Palestine, and by the military achievements made by the Yemeni Armed Forces.”

He pointed out that, along with the Leader and the Armed Forces, the role of the people in confronting and thwarting the US aggression has become prominent.

The spokesman for the Government of Change and Construction affirmed that the Yemeni people will remain a mujahideen for the sake of God Almighty, and will continue to fight the battle of “the promised conquest and holy jihad” until the aggression against Gaza is stopped and the siege on its people is ended